CLIQ Digital AG: CLIQ Redeems Treasury Shares

DÜSSELDORF, 30 October 2025 - The Management Board of CLIQ Digital AG ("Copany" or "CLIQ") made use of authorisations granted by the general meeting to re-deem treasury shares acquired in accordance with Section 71 para. 1 no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and redeemed all 650,871 treasury shares held by the Company. Thus, the Company's share capital has been reduced from €6,508,714.00 by €650,871.00 to €5,857,843.00.

The Company's share capital now amounts to €5,857,843.00 and is divided into 5,857,843 no-par value registered shares with a pro rata amount of the share capital of €1.00 per share.

The CLIQ Group is a data-driven online performance marketing company that sells bundled subscription-based digital products to consumers worldwide. The Group licenses content from partners, bundles it to digital products, and sells them via performance marketing. CLIQ is expert in turning consumer interest into sales by monetising online traffic using an omnichannel approach.

The Group operated in 40 countries and employed 109 staff from 28 different nationalities as at 30 June 2025. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam and Paris. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A35JS40, GSIN/WKN: A35JS4) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

