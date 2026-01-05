CLIQ Digital AG: Cliq Digital AG: Effectiveness of the segment change to the Basic Board of the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of 23 March 2026

Dusseldorf, 5 January 2026 - As previously announced by ad hoc announcement dated 12 December 2025, Cliq Digital AG ("Company") terminated the listing of its shares in the Scale segment of the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Trading of the Company's shares on the Scale segment will cease on 23 March 2026.

After cessation of trading in the Scale segment, the Company's shares remain tradable via the electronic trading system XETRA.

