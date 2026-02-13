Anzeige
Freitag, 13.02.2026
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
13.02.2026 12:34 Uhr
CLIQ Digital AG: CLIQ Digital Reports Preliminary 2025 Results

  • 4Q sales declined q/q by 43% to €12m and FY declined 46% y/y to €132m
  • Total customer acquisition costs in 4Q were €1m and FY were €28m (-62% y/y)
  • EBITDA for the year 2025 was -€6m (-163%) and -€4m for 4Q

DÜSSELDORF, 13 February 2026 - The CLIQ Group announces today its preliminary and unaudited 2025 headline financial results. On 5 March 2026, the audited 2025 Annual Report will be published on the company's website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors/financialreporting.

Performance (UNAUDITED)

in millions of €9M
2025		4Q
2025		 FY 2025FY 2024?
Sales12012 132243-46%
Total Customer Acquisition Costs271 2875-62%
EBITDA-2-4 -610-163%
EBITDA margin-2%-34% -5%4%


About CLIQ

The CLIQ Group sells bundled as well as single-content, subscription-based digital products to consumers worldwide. CLIQ licenses content from partners, bundles it to digital products, and sells them via performance marketing. Over the years, CLIQ has become an expert in turning consumer interest into sales by monetising online traffic using an omnichannel approach.

The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam and Paris. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment (until 23/03/2026; thereafter in the Basic Board segment) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A35JS40, WKN: A35JS4) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

Visit our website https://cliqdigital.com/investors. Here you will find all publications and further information about CLIQ. You can also follow us on LinkedIn.


