CLIQ Digital AG: CLIQ Digital Reports Preliminary 2025 Results

4Q sales declined q/q by 43% to €12m and FY declined 46% y/y to €132m

Total customer acquisition costs in 4Q were €1m and FY were €28m (-62% y/y)

EBITDA for the year 2025 was -€6m (-163%) and -€4m for 4Q





DÜSSELDORF, 13 February 2026 - The CLIQ Group announces today its preliminary and unaudited 2025 headline financial results. On 5 March 2026, the audited 2025 Annual Report will be published on the company's website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors/financialreporting.

Performance (UNAUDITED)

in millions of € 9M

2025 4Q

2025 FY 2025 FY 2024 ? Sales 120 12 132 243 -46% Total Customer Acquisition Costs 27 1 28 75 -62% EBITDA -2 -4 -6 10 -163% EBITDA margin -2% -34% -5% 4%





About CLIQ

The CLIQ Group sells bundled as well as single-content, subscription-based digital products to consumers worldwide. CLIQ licenses content from partners, bundles it to digital products, and sells them via performance marketing. Over the years, CLIQ has become an expert in turning consumer interest into sales by monetising online traffic using an omnichannel approach.

The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam and Paris. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment (until 23/03/2026; thereafter in the Basic Board segment) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A35JS40, WKN: A35JS4) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

Visit our website https://cliqdigital.com/investors. Here you will find all publications and further information about CLIQ. You can also follow us on LinkedIn.