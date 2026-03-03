Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.03.2026
1.000.000 $ staatliche Förderung - Startet hier Kanadas nächster Lithium-Champion?
WKN: A35JS4 | ISIN: DE000A35JS40 | Ticker-Symbol: CLI
Tradegate
03.03.26 | 15:32
1,460 Euro
+1,39 % +0,020
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Scale
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.03.2026 14:58 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CLIQ Digital AG issues guidance for the 2026 financial year

CLIQ Digital AG / Keyword: Forecast / Full year
CLIQ Digital AG issues guidance for the 2026 financial year
03. Mar 2026 / 14:50 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DÜSSELDORF, 3 March 2026 - The Management Board of CLIQ Digital AG (the "Company" or "CLIQ Digital") (ISIN: DE000A35JS40) today adopted the guidance for the 2026 financial year based on the preliminary results for the 2025 financial year published on 13 February 2026.

Consolidated revenue of between € 40 and 60 million is expected for the full year 2026 (preliminary in the 2025 financial year: € 132 million). EBITDA is expected to be between € 0 and 5 million (preliminary in the 2025 financial year: € -6 million). Total customer acquisition costs for the 2026 financial year are forecast at around € 8 to 15 million (preliminary in the 2025 financial year: € 28 million).

CLIQ Digital will publish its financial results for the 2025 financial year as planned on 5 March 2026.

End of Inside Information

GlobeNewswire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.
Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company CLIQ Digital AG
Grünstraße 8
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone +49 211 9350 706
Fax +49 211 9350150
Email investors@cliqdigital.com
Homepage https://cliqdigital.com/
LEI 5299000KAU5HBSUPV421
Listed - DE000A35JS40, DE - Frankfurt Exchange, Boerse Frankfurt - Freiverkehr, A35JS4; DE - XETRA Stock Exchange, XETRA Stock Exchange, A35JS4; DE - Stuttgart Stock Exchange, Boerse Stuttgart - Freiverkehr, A35JS4; DE - Berlin Stock Exchange, Boerse Berlin - Freiverkehr, A35JS4; DE - Munich Stock Exchange, Boerse Muenchen - Freiverkehr, A35JS4; DE - Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, Boerse Duesseldorf - Freiverkehr, A35JS4; DE - Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, Quotrix Open Market, A35JS4; DE - Tradegate Exchange, Regulated market, A35JS4;
Indices Scale All Share (Kursindex), DAXsector All Retail (Kurs), DAXsubsector All Retail, Internet (Kurs), DAXsector All Retail (Performance) DAXsubsector All Retail, Internet (Performance), Scale 30, MSCI World Micro Cap

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
