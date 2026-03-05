CLIQ Digital AG: CLIQ Reports Full Year 2025 Results

Severe market conditions impact sales (down 46% y/y to €132m)

EBITDA down 163% y/y to -€6m

-€2.13 EPS resulting from €12m loss in the financial year

DÜSSELDORF, 5 March 2025 - The CLIQ Group publishes today its audited 2025 financial statements. The Annual Report 2025 is available on the Group's website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors/financials.

As previously announced, CLIQ has optimised its financial reporting by focusing on the mandatory annual and half-year financial statements and publications instead of quarterly financial reports and earnings calls. In line with statutory requirements, the Annual Report 2025 has been prepared and published in German as the legally required language.

A summarised income statement, balance sheet and cash flow overview shown here:

Income Statement



in millions of € 4Q

2025 3Q

2025 ? FY

2025 FY

2024 ? Sales 12.3 21.5 -43% 131.9 243.0 -46% CAC for the period -5.7 -14.4 -52.7 -97.1 Cost of sales (ex CAC for the period) -5.8 -8.3 -57.6 -100.3 Operating expenses -4.9 -7.6 -28.1 -35.5 EBITDA -4.1 -8.7 53% -6.4 10.2 -163% Margin -34% -41% -5% 4% Depreciation & amortisation -2.0 -1.8 -7.3 -34.9 EBIT -6.2 -10.5 42% -13.7 -24.7 45% Financial result 0.2 -0.1 -0.4 -0.1 Income taxes 0.6 2.1 1.7 -3.1 Profit / Loss for the period -5.4 -8.5 36% -12.4 -27.9 55% EPS (basic, in €) -0.93 -1.45 0.52 -2.13 -4.75 2.62





Cash Conversion & Cash Position



in millions of € 4Q

2025 3Q

2025 FY

2025 FY

2024 EBITDA -4.1 -8.7 -6.4 10.2 ? Contract costs 4.8 14.0 24.4 22.0 ? Other working capital 6.7 -0.1 10.0 -18.5 Taxes, financial result & others -0.7 0.8 -5.4 -5.0 Cash flow from operating activities 6.7 6.0 22.6 8.7 Cash flow from investing activities -1.1 -0.1 -2.1 -5.3 Operating free cash flow 5.6 6.0 20.6 3.4 Cash flow from financing activities -0.3 -0.6 -1.7 -7.1 Cash flow for the period 5.3 5.4 -3.7 -3.7 Net cash position at closing 30.8 25.4 30.8 11.9

Balance sheet

in millions of € 31 Dec

2025 31 Dec

2024 31 Dec

2025 31 Dec

2024 Goodwill 20.9 20.9 Equity 60.9 71.1 (In)tangible & financial assets 3.7 12.1 Deferred tax liabilities 0.7 8.0 Contract costs 2.8 27.2 Bank borrowings - - Deferred tax assets 0.4 0.2 Other financial liabilities 1.9 3.8 Trade & other receivables 15.4 25.8 Provisions, trade payables &

other liabilities 9.3 10.8 Cash & cash equivalents 30.8 11.9 Income tax payable 1.2 4.4 Total assets 74.0 98.1 Total equity & liabilities 74.0 98.1





Contact

investors@cliqdigital.com





Financial calendar

Event Date Annual General Meeting 2026 27 August 2026 Half-year financial report 2026 November 2026

About CLIQ

The CLIQ Group sells bundled as well as single-content, subscription-based digital products to consumers worldwide. CLIQ licenses content from partners, bundles it to digital products, and sells them via performance marketing. Over the years, CLIQ has become an expert in turning consumer interest into sales by monetising online traffic using an omnichannel approach.

The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam and Paris. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment (until 23/03/2026; thereafter in the Basic Board segment) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A35JS40, WKN: A35JS4) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

Visit our website https://cliqdigital.com/investors. Here you will find all publications and further information about CLIQ. You can also follow us on LinkedIn.