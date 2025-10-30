

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spanish energy and petrochemical major Repsol, S.A. (REPYY.PK) on Thursday reported significantly higher net income in its third quarter with growth in all businesses. Meanwhile, net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 was sharply lower than last year.



Further, the company said it expects to distribute a gross dividend exceeding 1 euro per share in 2026, following an 8.3 percent increase in 2025.



In Spain, Repsol shares were loosing around 1 percent to trade at 15.76 euros.



Repsol plans to present an update of its projections through 2028 in March 2026.



Josu Jon Imaz, CEO of Repsol, said, 'The company delivered solid operational and financial results in the third quarter of 2025, supported by robust refining margins, strong commercial activity, and disciplined capital allocation.'



In the third quarter, net income more than doubled from the previous year to reach 574 million euros. Adjusted income in the quarter increased 47 percent year-over-year to 820 million euros, exceeding the consensus of analysts.



The company noted that all of its businesses improved their results in the third quarter, compared to the same period in 2024.



Industrial business' adjusted income grew 70.3 percent in the third quarter, reflecting the normalization of activities after the nationwide power outage in Spain and Portugal, which has enabled the capture of higher refining margins.



In the first nine months of 2025, Repsol reported a net income of 1.177 billion euros, 34.3 percent lower than in the same period of 2024, mainly impacted by the effect of lower crude oil prices on inventories.



Adjusted income for the period amounted to 2.173 billion euros, down 19 percent from the prior year, amid continued market volatility, geopolitical uncertainty, and concerns about oil oversupply.



The Exploration and Production business or Upstream posted an adjusted income of 1.214 billion euros in the none months, an increase of 5 percent from last year, due to higher gas prices and lower operating costs.



The Industrial business' adjusted income fell 54.7 percent to 545 million euros.



The Customer business' adjusted income grew 21.3 percent from last year to 599 million euros.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News