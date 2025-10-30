Fortuna Mining Corp.: Fortuna intersects 7.3 g/t Au over 16.1 meters and defines second underground shoot at Sunbird, Séguéla Mine, Côte d'Ivoire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) is pleased to report results from ongoing exploration drilling at the Sunbird Deposit, located at the Séguéla Mine in Côte d'Ivoire. Recent drilling has successfully extended high grade mineralization at depth and confirmed the development of a second underground shoot, further supporting the potential for resource growth and mine life extension.

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration at Fortuna, commented, "Drilling at Sunbird has been very successful in expanding the underground potential, with the deepest holes to date intersecting multiple high grade intervals, including 5.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 6.3 meters from 787 meters in drill hole SGRD2460. This result extends the central mineralized zone a further 150 meters down plunge, where it remains open." Mr. Weedon continued, "Drilling has also been very successful in extending the lower shoot a further 200 meters down plunge, with highlights including 6.0 g/t over an estimated true width of 11.9 meters in drill hole SGRD2461 from 669 meters, the deepest hole completed on this shoot to date, where it also remains open." Mr. Weedon concluded, "With over

1.5 kilometers of high grade strike now defined below Sunbird, we have initiated an underground study while five drill rigs continue to advance drilling aimed at expanding the mineralized envelope and testing its full extent."

Sunbird Deposit Drilling Highlights

SGRD2434: 7.3 g/t Au

19.2 g/t Au

57.9 g/t Au

17.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 16.1 meters from 688 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 688 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 702 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 706 meters SGRD2444: 8.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.9 meters from 448 meters SGRD2452: 9.0 g/t Au

14.7 g/t Au

25.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 5.6 meters from 658 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 660 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 664 meters SGRD2455: 9.5 g/t Au

28.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 5.6 meters from 719 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 720 meters SGRD2461: 6.0 g/t Au

14.5 g/t Au

22.3 g/t Au

20.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.9 meters from 669 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 669 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 678 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 681 meters



SGRD2470: 15.6 g/t Au

28.8 g/t Au

29.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 5.6 meters from 483 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 484 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 487 meters SGRD2471: 6.0 g/t Au

21.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 9.8 meters from 378 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 382 meters

A further 40 drill holes, totaling 15,088 meters, have been completed at Sunbird (see Figure 1) as part of the underground resource confidence infill and extension program (see Figure 2). The objectives of the program are twofold: first, to infill and upgrade resource confidence to support the ongoing underground mining study; and second, to extend and expand mineralization a further 400 meters down plunge to the south.

Drilling on the main shoot continues to intersect high grades along the projected plunge, with drill-defined mineralization now extending more than 1.3 kilometers down plunge, approximately 700 meters below surface. Results include 5.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 6.3 meters from 787 meters and 5.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 4.9 meters from 802 meters in drill hole SGRD2460.

Recent intersections such as 6.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.9 meters from 669 meters in drill hole SGRD2461 and 13.3 g/t Au over an estimate true width of 3.5 meters from 786 meters in drill hole SGRD2467, highlight the strengthening of a second high grade shoot extending at least 900 meters down plunge from the pit base.

Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike, with drilling to continue through the end of 2025.

Figure 1: Location of the Sunbird Deposit, Séguéla Mine, Côte d'Ivoire





Figure 2: Sunbird Deposit long-section - looking west, Séguéla Mine, Côte d'Ivoire





Refer to Appendix 1 for full details of the drill holes and assay results for this drill program.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA - QC)

All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies, and all drilling was carried out under the supervision of the Company's personnel.

All reverse circulation (RC) drilling used a 5.25-inch face-sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining sufficient air pressure to prevent groundwater inflow. Where water ingress exceeded air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5 percent representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The remaining 87.5% portion was stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples corresponding to all significant mineralized samples intervals are retained and stored on-site at the Company-controlled core yard.

All diamond drilling (DD) drill holes started with HQ-sized diameter core before reducing to NQ diameter upon intersecting fresh rock. Core was logged and marked for sampling in standard one-meter intervals or to geological boundaries. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was retained in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company's core yard, while the other half was sampled, placed in sealed bags, and securely stored at site until shipment.

All RC and DD samples were transported by Company vehicle or commercial courier to either the ALS Global preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Cote d'Ivoire, or the Bureau Veritas preparation and analytical laboratory in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. Sample pulps prepared by ALS Global were subsequently shipped via commercial courier to ALS's facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all samples at either ALS's Ouagadougou laboratory or Bureau Veritas' laboratory in Abidjan. Samples returning assays greater than 10 parts per million of gold were reanalyzed using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with a gravimetric finish.

Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards into the sample stream. In addition, both ALS and Bureau Veritas laboratories inserted their own quality control samples to ensure analytical accuracy and precision.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President, Exploration for Fortuna Mining Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership No. 6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. He has verified the data disclosed, including the sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein, by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and inspecting diamond drill core. There were no limitations to the verification process.

Appendix 1: Séguéla Mine drill program details of the drill holes and assay results for Sunbird Deposit

HoleID Easting (WGS84_29N) Northing (WGS84_29N) Elev.

(m) EOH1,2 Depth (m) UTM Azimuth Dip Depth2 From

(m) Depth2 To (m) Drilled2 Width (m) ETW3 (m) Au (ppm) Hole Type4 Area SGRD2434 742305 891925 603 740 90 -60 229 233 4 2.8 10.3 RCD Sunbird including 232 233 1 0.7 28.6 RCD Sunbird 660 661 1 0.7 41.6 RCD Sunbird 664 665 1 0.7 5.2 RCD Sunbird 668 671 3 2.1 2.6 RCD Sunbird 688 711 23 16.1 7.3 RCD Sunbird including 688 690 2 1.4 19.2 RCD Sunbird and 702 703 1 0.7 57.9 RCD Sunbird and 706 707 1 0.7 17.5 RCD Sunbird SGRC2435 742425 892410 563 30 90 -60 Not sampled RC Sunbird SGRD2437 742500 892685 536 37 90 -60 Not sampled RCD Sunbird SGRD2438 742250 891925 589 839.1 90 -60 785 792 7 4.9 6.8 RCD Sunbird including 786 788 2 1.4 15.7 RCD Sunbird 817 819 2 1.4 3.3 RCD Sunbird SGRD2439 742500 892685 536 540.3 90 -60 445 446 1 0.7 11.3 RCD Sunbird 472 477 5 3.5 3.7 RCD Sunbird including 472 473 1 0.7 11.0 RCD Sunbird 481 490 9 6.3 7.1 RCD Sunbird including 485 488 3 2.1 10.6 RCD Sunbird and 489 490 1 0.7 12.0 RCD Sunbird SGRD2440 742485 892535 546 528.3 90 -60 413 414 1 0.7 7.2 RCD Sunbird 493 510 17 11.9 4.0 RCD Sunbird SGRC2441 742390 892420 565 95 90 -60 NSI RC Sunbird SGRC2442 742360 892420 565 54 90 -60 Not sampled RC Sunbird SGRC2443 742360 892420 565 140 90 -60 NSI RC Sunbird SGRD2444 742515 892715 541 500 90 -60 121 122 1 0.7 78.9 RCD Sunbird 448 465 17 11.9 8.3 RCD Sunbird including 458 462 4 2.8 25.0 RCD Sunbird SGRC2445 742400 892268 569 130 90 -60 NSI RC Sunbird SGRC2446 742340 892250 565 180 90 -60 NSI RC Sunbird SGRC2447 742400 892293 567 100 90 -60 NSI RC Sunbird SGRC2448 742389 892317 565 134 90 -60 88 90 2 1.4 16.0 RC Sunbird including 89 90 1 0.7 30.6 RC Sunbird 111 112 1 0.7 6.1 RC Sunbird SGRC2449 742440 892450 559 44 90 -60 Not sampled RC Sunbird SGRC2450 742440 892450 559 44 90 -60 Not sampled RC Sunbird SGRC2451 742440 892450 559 50 90 -60 Not sampled RC Sunbird SGRD2452 742385 892510 569 702 90 -60 79 80 1 0.7 7.3 RCD Sunbird 83 84 1 0.7 11.9 RCD Sunbird 649 652 3 2.1 6.3 RCD Sunbird 658 666 8 5.6 9.0 RCD Sunbird including 660 661 1 0.7 14.7 RCD Sunbird and 664 666 2 1.4 25.0 RCD Sunbird SGRD2453 742279 892025 597 114.3 90 -60 Not sampled RCD Sunbird SGRD2454 742590 892700 560 350 90 -60 264 269 5 3.5 2.5 RCD Sunbird SGRD2455 742289 892029 602 750 90 -60 708 709 1 0.7 12.2 RCD Sunbird 719 727 8 5.6 9.5 RCD Sunbird including 720 722 2 1.4 28.5 RCD Sunbird 737 739 2 1.4 3.0 RCD Sunbird SGRD2456 742449 892612 548 609 90 -60 565 573 8 5.6 2.9 RCD Sunbird 577 581 4 2.8 17.4 RCD Sunbird including 577 579 2 1.4 27.9 RCD Sunbird and 580 581 1 0.7 11.5 RCD Sunbird SGRD2457 742595 892752 556 375 90 -60 330 336 6 4.2 4.8 RCD Sunbird 339 341 2 1.4 3.4 RCD Sunbird SGRD2458 742502 892662 536 520 90 -60 469 473 4 2.8 12.0 RCD Sunbird including 470 473 3 2.1 14.2 RCD Sunbird SGRD2459 742400 892612 561 708 90 -60 639 642 3 2.1 4.7 RCD Sunbird SGRD2460 742260 891828 590 819.1 90 -60 760 762 2 1.4 9.5 RCD Sunbird including 761 762 1 0.7 12.4 RCD Sunbird 787 796 9 6.3 5.2 RCD Sunbird including 791 792 1 0.7 25.3 RCD Sunbird 802 809 7 4.9 5.4 RCD Sunbird including 802 803 1 0.7 10.7 RCD Sunbird SGRD2461 742389 892462 567 723 90 -60 105 109 4 2.8 2.3 RCD Sunbird 662 666 4 2.8 3.5 RCD Sunbird 669 686 17 11.9 6.0 RCD Sunbird including 669 670 1 0.7 14.5 RCD Sunbird and 678 679 1 0.7 22.3 RCD Sunbird and 681 682 1 0.7 20.1 RCD Sunbird SGRD2462 742449 892662 534 600.7 90 -60 534 541 7 4.9 2.8 RCD Sunbird SGRD2463 742445 892560 553 37 90 -60 Not sampled RCD Sunbird SGRD2464 742446 892560 553 49 90 -60 Not sampled RCD Sunbird SGRD2465 742451 892513 558 550.6 90 -60 7 12 5 3.5 2.7 RCD Sunbird 521 530 9 6.3 6.0 RCD Sunbird including 526 527 1 0.7 27.3 RCD Sunbird SGRD2466 742389 892561 567 738.3 90 -60 81 82 1 0.7 7.5 RCD Sunbird 658 659 1 0.7 5.7 RCD Sunbird 674 677 3 2.1 4.2 RCD Sunbird SGRD2467 742334 892462 534 801 90 -60 750 759 9 6.3 4.0 RCD Sunbird 786 791 5 3.5 13.3 RCD Sunbird including 786 788 2 1.4 27.7 RCD Sunbird SGRD2468 742444 892560 553 48 90 -60 Not sampled RCD Sunbird SGRD2469 742495 892586 509 48 90 -60 463 474 11 7.7 2.7 RCD Sunbird SGRD2470 742492 892639 509 500.5 90 -60 483 491 8 5.6 15.6 RCD Sunbird including 484 485 1 0.7 28.8 RCD Sunbird and 487 489 2 1.4 29.6 RCD Sunbird SGRD2471 742519 892486 541 420.2 90 -60 359 361 2 1.4 4.0 RCD Sunbird 378 392 14 9.8 6.0 RCD Sunbird including 382 384 2 1.4 21.6 RCD Sunbird SGDD141 742440 892449 545 590.2 90 -60 489 493 4 2.8 6.3 DD Sunbird including 492 493 1 0.7 15.4 DD Sunbird 531 532 1 0.7 11.5 DD Sunbird 548 549 1 0.7 6.5 DD Sunbird 552 556 4 2.8 3.0 DD Sunbird 563 566 3 2.1 3.9 DD Sunbird SGDD142 742446 892560 526 214.6 90 -60 Not sampled DD Sunbird SGDD143 742450 892563 554 633.3 90 -60 12 14 2 1.4 4.3 DD Sunbird 582 594 12 8.4 2.7 DD Sunbird 598 599 1 0.7 55.4 DD Sunbird 603 606 3 2.1 12.3 DD Sunbird including 604 605 1 0.7 30.4 DD Sunbird 609 611 2 1.4 3.2 DD Sunbird 624 625 1 0.7 5.3 DD Sunbird

Notes:

1. EOH: End of hole

2. Depths and widths reported to nearest significant decimal place

3. NSI: No significant intercepts

4. ETW: Estimated true width

5. RC: reverse circulation drilling | DD: diamond drilling tail | RCD: reverse circulation drilling with diamond tail

