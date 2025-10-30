Tech executive with extensive AI and cloud expertise takes on key leadership role at ATOSS Software SE

Effective November 1, 2025, Joachim Schreiner will assume the role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at ATOSS Software SE.

Joachim Schreiner, CRO at ATOSS SE

Schreiner previously held various leadership positions, including General Manager at Salesforce Germany, where he successfully built and led the company's German operations over a period of more than 17 years. Most recently, he was Chief Revenue Officer at the Berlin-based AI company Parloa, where he was responsible for driving the company's growth strategy.

He brings extensive expertise in sales, marketing, and business development from both global enterprise and dynamic scale-up environments. His proven ability to strategically and operationally guide growth phases, inspire teams, and build strong, trust-based customer relationships will play a pivotal role in shaping the next stage of ATOSS's development.

Andreas F.J. Obereder, Founder and CEO of ATOSS, comments: 'With Joachim Schreiner, we are gaining a visionary strategist and hands-on leader who will support our ambitious growth goals and vision with exceptional experience and foresight.'

Schreiner adds: 'I am truly excited about this new challenge and the opportunity to continue the ATOSS success story together with the team. What impresses me most about ATOSS is the unique combination of a long-standing track record of success and a bold, forward-looking vision. This strategic clarity, paired with a strong spirit of innovation, provides an excellent foundation for sustainable growth.'

As CRO, Joachim Schreiner will be responsible for the entire revenue organization at ATOSS. Working closely with the international teams in Europe and India, he will focus on further expanding the company's market position, unlocking new opportunities, and driving sustainable growth and global expansion.

About ATOSS

ATOSS Software SE is a provider of technology and consulting solutions for professional workforce management and demand-optimized workforce deployment. Whether time attendance management, mobile apps, workforce forecasting, sophisticated workforce scheduling or strategic capacity and requirement planning. ATOSS has just the right solution both in the cloud and on-premises. The modular product families feature the highest level of functionality, technology and platform independence. With more than 18,300 customers ATOSS workforce management solutions make a measurable contribution to increased value creation and competitiveness. At the same time, they ensure greater planning fairness and satisfaction at the workplace. Customers include companies such as Barry Callebaut, C&A, City of Munich, Decathlon, Deutsche Bahn, Lufthansa, OBI, Primark, Sixt and W.L. Gore Associates. Further information: www.atoss.com

