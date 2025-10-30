

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Scout24 SE (SCOTF) on Thursday reported sharply higher third-quarter profit, supported by growth in revenue.



Profit before tax rose 16.6% year-on-year to €84.1 million, compared with €72.1 million in the same quarter last year.



Operating profit or EBIT increased 15% to €84.9 million from €73.8 million.



EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization climbed 13.8% to €97.0 million.



Net income more than doubled to €101.5 million or €1.41 per share from €50.1 million or €0.60 per share ;at year.



Revenue rose 15% to €165.6 million, fuelled by strong customer demand for B2B and B2C subscription products.



For the full year, the company narrowed its guidance, now expecting revenue growth toward the mid to upper end of the 14%-15% range and an increase in the ordinary operating EBITDA margin toward the upper end of the previous 70-basis-point improvement range.



