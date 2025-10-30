

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - East Japan Railway Company (EJRO.F) reported that its first half profit to owners of parent was 147.2 billion yen, an increase of 5.3% from last year. Basic earnings per share was 130.24 yen compared to 123.56 yen. For the six-month period ended September 30, 2025, operating revenues were 1.46 trillion yen, an increase of 4.9% from prior year.



For fiscal 2026, the company projects: operating revenues of 3.06 trillion yen, and basic earnings per share of 209.98 yen.



