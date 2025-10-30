

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Tobacco Inc. (JAPAY.PK) Thursday reported higher profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, supported by revenue growth.



Profit before tax rose 23% year-on-year to 707.162 billion yen, from 574.955 billion yen.



Operating profit increased 20.8% to 762.935 billion yen



Profit attributable to owners of the parent climbed 15.7% to 511.749 billion yen. EPS rose to 288.21 yen from 249.14 yen last year.



Revenue advanced 13.2% to 2.634 trillion yen from 2.327 trillion yen in the previous year.



For the full year, the company expects revenue to increase 13.1% to 3.456 trillion yen. Net profit is expected to grow 213.5% to 562 billion yen with basic EPS of 316.55 yen.



