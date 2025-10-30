

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Fuji Electric Co. (6504.T) reported that its first half profit to owners of parent was 26.6 billion yen, down 25.1% from prior year. Profit per share was 180.62 yen compared to 248.82 yen. For the six months ended September 30, 2025, net sales were 543.16 billion yen, up 9.2% from previous year.



For the year ending March 31, 2026, the company projects: profit per share of 603.80 yen, and net sales of 1.185 trillion yen.



