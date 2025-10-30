

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Haleon plc (HLN.L), a British pharmaceutical company, Thursday reported that its revenue rose slightly for the third quarter compared to the same period of last year.



Quarterly revenue increased to 2.79 billion pounds from 2.78 billion pounds of last year, on higher revenue from the oral health segment which grew by 7 percent.



Organic revenue grew 3.4 percent for the third quarter.



Further, the company reiterated its outlook for the fiscal 2025 stating that it expects its organic revenue to grow around 3.5 percent assuming a normal cold and flu season.



The net impact of the disposal of the ChapStick and Haleon's Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) business outside the US during 2024 is expected to dilute FY 2025 revenue and adjusted operating profit by around 2 percent and 5.5 percent respectively.



Currently, Haleon shares are trading 346.70 pence, up 0.52% on the London Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News