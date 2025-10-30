Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - GoldMining Inc. (NYSE American: GLDG) (TSX: GOLD), a public mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing gold assets in the Americas, is pleased to announce that it will present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2025. Shareholders and interested parties are invited to attend the event and learn more about the company's latest developments.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel on November 4 & 5, 2025, bringing together investors, mining companies and industry leaders.

Alastair Still, CEO of GoldMining Inc., will be presenting on November 5th at 9:40 AM Eastern Standard time.

For the latest agenda and to register for the conference visit:

https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2025/

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

About GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining Inc. is a public mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The Company also owns approximately 21.5 million shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: GROY), 9.9 million shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ: USGO) and 19.1 million shares of NevGold Corp. (TSXV: NAU). See www.goldmining.com for additional information.

SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services