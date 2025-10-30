KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: KALV) today announced the acceptance of one abstract for late-breaking oral presentation and three for poster presentation at the American College of Allergy, Asthma Immunology (ACAAI) 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting taking place in Orlando, Florida from November 6-10, 2025.

The lake-breaking oral presentation will take place during Distinguished Industry Late-breaking Oral Abstracts Session 1 on Saturday, November 8, in room W230CD:

Sebetralstat for On-demand Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema in Pediatric (2-11y) Patients: Interim Results from KONFIDENT-KID: Adil Adatia , Emel Aygören-Pürsün, Mauro Cancian, Aharon Kessel, H. Henry Li, Heloise Reumaux, H. James Wedner, Erik Hansen, Ya-Hsiu Chuang, Matthew Iverson, Michael D. Smith, Paul K. Audhya, Bob Geng. Presentation time: 5:33 pm ET

, Emel Aygören-Pürsün, Mauro Cancian, Aharon Kessel, H. Henry Li, Heloise Reumaux, H. James Wedner, Erik Hansen, Ya-Hsiu Chuang, Matthew Iverson, Michael D. Smith, Paul K. Audhya, Bob Geng.

The three poster presentations will take place during ePosters Meet the Authors: Session One on Friday, November 7, in West Hall E:

Satisfaction with Sebetralstat for HAE Attacks in Patients Switching from Parenteral On-demand Treatments in KONFIDENT-S: Maeve E. O'Connor , Michael E. Manning, Inmaculada Martinez-Saguer, Sinisa Savic, Daniel F. Soteres, James Hao, Paolo Bajcic, Paul Audhya, Raffi Tachdjian. Presentation time: 3:05 pm ET

, Michael E. Manning, Inmaculada Martinez-Saguer, Sinisa Savic, Daniel F. Soteres, James Hao, Paolo Bajcic, Paul Audhya, Raffi Tachdjian.

A Delphi Consensus Study on the Barriers to On-Demand Treatment for Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Aleena Banerji, Jonathan A. Bernstein, Paula J. Busse,Mauro Cancian, Danny M. Cohn, Timothy Craig, Michihiro Hide, William R. Lumry , Marc A. Riedl, Andrea Zanichelli. Presentation time: 4:20 pm ET

Aleena Banerji, Jonathan A. Bernstein, Paula J. Busse,Mauro Cancian, Danny M. Cohn, Timothy Craig, Michihiro Hide, , Marc A. Riedl, Andrea Zanichelli.

Hereditary Angioedema Patient and Expert Physician Alignment on a Novel Oral On-demand Therapy: Raffi Tachdjian , John Andersen, William Lumry, Jonathan Bernstein, Maeve O'Connor, Henry Li, Joshua Jacobs, Michael Manning, Daniel Soteres. Presentation time: 5:35 pm ET

, John Andersen, William Lumry, Jonathan Bernstein, Maeve O'Connor, Henry Li, Joshua Jacobs, Michael Manning, Daniel Soteres.

Full session details can be accessed on the ACAAI website. Links to all presentations will be available on the KalVista website under Publications on November 6, 2025.

About Hereditary Angioedema

Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic disease resulting in deficiency or dysfunction in the C1 esterase inhibitor (C1INH) protein and subsequent uncontrolled activation of the kallikrein-kinin system. People living with HAE experience painful and debilitating attacks of tissue swelling in various locations of the body that can be life-threatening depending on the area affected. Treatment guidelines recommend treating attacks as early as possible to prevent progression of swelling and shorten the time to attack resolution, and to consider treatment for all attacks, regardless of anatomic location or severity.

About EKTERLY (sebetralstat)

EKTERLY (sebetralstat) is a novel plasma kallikrein inhibitor approved in the United States, European Union, United Kingdom and Switzerland for the treatment of acute attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in people 12 years of age and older. EKTERLY is the first and only oral on-demand treatment for HAE, offering efficacious and safe treatment of attacks without the burden of injections. With ongoing studies exploring its use in children aged two to 11 and multiple regulatory applications under review in key global markets, EKTERLY has the potential to become the foundational therapy for HAE management worldwide. For more information, including the full U.S. Prescribing Information, visit EKTERLY.com.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista is a global pharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering life-changing oral therapies for individuals affected by rare diseases with significant unmet needs. The KalVista team discovered and developed EKTERLY-the first and only oral on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE)-and continues to work closely with the global HAE community to improve treatment and care for this disease around the world. For more information about KalVista, please visit www.kalvista.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "position," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, information relating to our business and business plans, the success of our efforts to commercialize EKTERLY (sebetralstat), our ability to successfully obtain foreign regulatory approvals for sebetralstat, our expectations about the safety and efficacy of sebetralstat, the timing of clinical trials and their results, our ability to commence clinical studies or complete ongoing clinical studies, including our KONFIDENT-S and KONFIDENT-KID trials, and the ability of EKTERLY to treat HAE. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2025, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and our other reports that we may make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251030981394/en/

Contacts:

Ryan Baker

Head, Investor Relations

(617) 771-5001

ryan.baker@kalvista.com



Molly Cameron

Director, Corporate Communications

(978) 339-3378

molly.cameron@kalvista.com