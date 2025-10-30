Anglesey Mining Plc - Results of General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended) ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

30 October 2025

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or the "Company")

Results of General Meeting

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM:AYM), the UK minerals development company, announces the results of voting on the resolutions put to the General Meeting held earlier today. The full text of the resolutions can be found in the notice of General Meeting contained in the Company's circular to Shareholders dated 26 September 2025 (the "Circular").

The Resolutions were not passed by the requisite majorities and therefore the Company will not proceed with the proposed Capital Reorganisation. As noted in the Circular, the Equity Financing Facility with Alumni Capital Limited was, inter alia, conditional on the Company implementing the proposed Capital Reorganisation. Therefore, as a result of the necessary resolutions failing to have passed, the Company will not be able to drawdown any amounts under the Equity Financing Facility.

As noted in the Circular, should the Company be unable to complete the Capital Reorganisation and therefore avail of the Equity Financing Facility, it would be left with a limited pool of alternative options and there would be material uncertainty over the going concern status of the Company. Following the results of today's General Meeting, the Board will seek to preserve the Company's cash resources as far as practicable, and will urgently explore alternative sources of funding. However, there can be no guarantee that the Company will be able to find alternative sources of funding on a timely basis. If alternative funding is not available, the Directors believe that it is likely that the Company could be forced to enter into administration.

Further announcements will be made as and when appropriate.

The voting in respect of the Resolutions was as follows:

Resolution Votes for % of shares voted Votes against % of shares voted Total votes cast Votes withheld 1. Consolidation and sub-division of shares 55,464,765 36.0% 98,397,538 64.0% 153,862,303 7,235,705 2. Authority to allot shares 55,494,509 36.1% 98,245,674 63.9% 153,740,183 7,357,825 3. Amendment to Articles of Association 55,456,892 36.1% 98,321,945 63.9% 153,778,837 7,319,171 4. Disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights 55,327,830 36.0% 98,534,473 64.0% 153,862,303 7,235,705

Note: "Votes withheld" are not votes in law, and are not included in the votes "for" or "against" a resolution.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Circular.

For further information, please contact:

Anglesey Mining plc

Rob Marsden, Chief Executive Officer - Tel: +44 (0)7531 475111

Andrew King, Chairman - Tel: +44 (0)7825 963700

Davy

Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy / Daragh O'Reilly - Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Zeus Capital Limited

Joint Corporate Broker

Katy Mitchell / Harry Ansell - Tel: +44 (0)161 831 1512

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71