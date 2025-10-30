

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX):



Earnings: -$764 million in Q3 vs. -$1.209 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$6.01 in Q3 vs. -$9.71 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Xerox Holdings Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $27 million or $0.20 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.18 per share Revenue: $1.961 billion in Q3 vs. $1.528 billion in the same period last year.



