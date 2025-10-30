

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OLL.F) on Thursday reported an increase in profit for the six months ended September 30, 2025, driven by higher net sales and improved operating performance.



Profit before tax rose to 69.305 billion yen from 64.214 billion yen in the same period of 2024.



Operating profit increased to 68.241 billion yen from 63.198 billion yen.



Ordinary profit grew to 69.305 billion yen from 63.972 billion yen, supported by a rise in non-operating income to 2.767 billion yen from 1.708 billion yen, primarily due to higher interest income and dividend income.



Net profit attributable to owners of the parent rose to 48.310 billion yen or 29.47 yen per share from 45.523 billion yen or 27.78 yen per share last year.



Net sales advanced 6.4% to 316.189 billion yen, compared with 297.267 billion yen a year earlier.



For the full year, net profit attributable to owners of the parent is forecast to decrease 8.7% to 113.375 billion yen, with earnings per share estimated at 69.16 yen. Revenue is anticipated to edge up 2.1% to 693.352 billion yen.



