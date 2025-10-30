

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.176 billion, or $3.86 per share. This compares with $971 million, or $3.11 per share, last year.



Excluding items, S&P Global Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.442 billion or $4.73 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $3.888 billion from $3.575 billion last year.



S&P Global Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.176 Bln. vs. $971 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.86 vs. $3.11 last year. -Revenue: $3.888 Bln vs. $3.575 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $17.60 - $17.85



