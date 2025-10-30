

KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera Corporation (KYOCY, 6971.T) on Thursday posted a rise in net income for the first half, helped by decreased costs and expenses. However, the company recorded a decline in sales.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company posted a net income of JPY 55.540 billion, higher than JPY 36.078 billion in the same period last year. Earnings per share moved up to JPY 39.61 from last year's JPY 25.61 per share. Operating income stood at JPY 41.945 billion as against the prior year's JPY 37.876 billion.



Cost of sales dropped to JPY 703.919 billion from JPY 716.122 billion a year ago. Finance expenses stood at JPY 7.451 billion, less than JPY 19.177 billion in 2024. Income tax expense was JPY 10.752 billion, compared with JPY 14.150 billion last year.



Sales revenue was JPY 991.385 billion, down from JPY 998.588 billion a year ago, hurt by the impact of the appreciation of the yen against the U.S. dollar.



Looking ahead, for the full year, Kyocera has revised up its guidance. For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the company now expects a net profit of JPY 95 billion, higher than the prior guidance of JPY 70.5 billion. The firm now expects sales revenue of JPY 1.950 trillion, compared with the earlier expectation of JPY 1.900 trillion.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2025, Kyocera had posted a net profit of JPY 24.097 billion, on sales revenue of JPY 2.014 trillion.



For the full year, Kyocera now expects to pay a total dividend of JPY 50 per share, unchanged from last year's JPY 50 per share.



