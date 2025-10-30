

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $462 million, or $2.46 per share. This compares with $400 million, or $2.10 per share, last year.



Excluding items, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.70 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $5.65 billion from $5.29 billion last year.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $462 Mln. vs. $400 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.46 vs. $2.10 last year. -Revenue: $5.65 Bln vs. $5.29 Bln last year.



