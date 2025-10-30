Highlights of the grab sampling program include:

1662 g/t Au and 0.88% Cu.

175.37 g/t Au and 2.267 % Cu.

82.3 g/t Au and 1.548 % Cu.

15.02 g/t Au and 5.902 % Cu

Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the "Company") announces that it has received assay results from sampling on the Bonaparte copper-gold property, located approximately 50km north of Kamloops, B.C., within the Kamloops Mining Division. The Bonaparte mineral claims are located on NTS map sheet 92I/16W and 92P/1W, the centre of the property is located at 50°59'38.61" North longitude and 120°26'11.29" West latitude. There are two reported Minfile Occurrences located on the property consisting of (Bonaparte 092 050) and (JS Molybdenite 092INE178).

The property has different target areas including:

Cu/Au/Mo porphyry potential Bulk-tonnage RIRGS target with high grade gold results in historic drilling, trenching, underground exploration** High grade gold-copper veins.

The main area of historic exploration for gold to date was called the "Discovery area". This area is mineral occurrence (MINFILE No. 092P 050) designated by MINFILE as a developed prospect. Mineralization primarily occurs in a series of north-south trending quartz veins hosted mainly by a quartz diorite intrusion. Locally, the quartz veins contain up to several per cent sulphides consisting of pyrite with lesser chalcopyrite, pyrrhotite and molybdenite. Native gold is also evident but generally is associated with silver-grey tellurides.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/272428_4fef14e3d4768948_001full.jpg

Quartz-sulphide from the Crow vein in the 1994 bulk sample area showing chalcopyrite with minor pyrite and fine visible gold. The white quartz is prior to the later grey sulphide bearing quartz along fractures in the earlier material.

The sampling was conducted on exposed quartz-sulphide vein material in an open cut, the host quartz diorite intrusive as well as altered and hornfelsed argillite in the contact areas. In addition, samples were taken from 2018 unmarked and non-sampled drill core with quartz stringers piled near the portal, the decline muck material and quartz veining 1 km east of the "Discovery area".

A total of 34 samples were collected as follows: 5 quartz-sulphide samples and 5 samples of quartz diorite wall rocks were collected in the area of the 1994 bulk sample pit. Nine samples of quartz diorite 3 km east of the "Discovery area", 7 samples of hornfelsed argillite, 13 samples of NQ core and 4 samples from quartz stringers located 1 km east of the :Discovery area". Low copper and gold values were obtained except for the quartz with chalcopyrite in the 1994 pit area. It was noted that all samples of quartz diorite contained small amounts of chalcopyrite with analysis showing 0.01 to 0.02 % copper.

Highlights of the sampling is shown below:

Sample Number Sample Type Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Bi ppm Te ppm 25-BP-1 Grab 175.7 78.63 2.267 139.63 218.83 25-BP-3 Grab 82.3 35.98 1.548 115.8 161.24 25-BP-4 Grab 15.02 58.3 5.902 6.27 22.86 25-BP-5 Grab 1662.2 519 0.88 675.48 >500 25-BP-7 Grab 2.45 0.58 0.006 0.66 2.1

The high bismuth and tellurium values indicate a potential for a RIRGS environment **.

The location of the high grade samples from the "Discovery area" are shown in the map and picture below. The "Discovery Zone" covers an area measuring 300m east-west by 350m north-south. At least 9 gold bearing quartz veins have been located to date within this area through historic trenching and drilling. The Company QP has examined all the reported veins prior to reclamation by the previous claim holder and confirms the veins in the following map shown below.

In 1994 a 3,700 metric ton bulk sample of mineralized vein material from surface trenching to a vertical depth of 12.2m from an open cut on the Nutcracker, Owl, Grey Jay and Crow vein systems, with an average grade of 25.4 g/t Au produced 3,160 ounces of gold. In 2010 a small bulk sample from the Crow Vein was shipped to the Kinross Mill in Republic, Washington. The 364-ton sample assayed 16.3 g/t Au (0.475 oz/t Au), yielding 161.95 troy ounces of gold. The above results are both from the BC Minfile and a 43-101 report by R. Kemp. The Company thinks that these results can be relied on.

A historic drill hole, 15-05 located roughly 500m east of the mined area tested a coincident resistivity and Cu-Au soil geochemical anomaly encountering quartz veins in granodiorite similar to those encountered in the "Discovery Zone." Assay results from DDH 15-05 returned 7.88g/t gold, 38.4g/t silver and 0.33% copper over a 1.0m core width. The 1988 soil geochemical surveys along Cooler Creek identified many anomalous Au-Cu soil geochemical anomalies with soil results reporting up to 3,270ppb Au and a rock grab sample of quartz vein material reporting 73.03g/t Au (2.13opt Au). The Company QP has not verified the above results and they should not be relied on. They are included as reference data for exploration potential.





Map is extracted from a 43-101 on the property prepared in 2019 for the previous operators by R. Kemp, P.Geo.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/272428_4fef14e3d4768948_002full.jpg





The above photo shows sampling on the Central Crow vein.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/272428_4fef14e3d4768948_003full.jpg

Claim Acquisition

The Company also has staked an additional 1180 ha to cover an area that had historic silt sampling that yielded 1230 ppb gold draining an area east of the 'Discovery area". Exploration by the Company has indicated the presence of quartz diorite in the drainage area that may be responsible for the anomalous results.

Management Commentary

Ed Kruchkowski, President of Decade Resources, stated:

"The Bonaparte Gold project is an exciting addition to the Company portfolio of properties with geological merit. The presence of at least nine (9) gold bearing quartz veins in an area measuring 300m X 350m in size open to extension along strike and to depth where multi ounce gold assays have been intersected in historic drilling presents a large exploration target. The presence of historical copper and gold soil geochemical results extending to the southeast from the "Discovery Zone" approximately 1 km away, where gold in soil results are reported with up to 3,270ppb Au as well as prospecting uncovering a quartz vein float sample which assayed 73.03g/t Au extends the exploration area even farther. Drilling in 2015 as reported in the 43-101 report confirms that additional gold bearing quartz veins can be located outside of the "Discovery Zone" 500m east in the Cooler Creek area."

All samples were prepared at MSA Labs' preparation laboratory in Terrace, B.C., and assayed at MSA Labs' geochemical laboratory in Langley, B.C. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption (AA) spectrometry finish. Samples over 25 parts per million gold were fire assayed with gravimetric finish. All samples were analyzed by four-acid digestion with multielement ICP-MS, with silver and base metal overlimits being reanalyzed by emission spectrometry. MSA Labs' quality system complies with the requirements for the international standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the company.

Qualified Person

Ed Kruchkowski, P.Geo., President of Decade Resources Ltd., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. He also conducted the sampling reported in this press release.

About Decade Resources Ltd.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, that the Company will receive regulatory approval of the Option, the exercise of the Option, exploration plans for the Property and the use of funds for the recently completed private placement are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should" or "would" or occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that Company will be able to receive regulatory approval for the Option, that the Company will be able or willing to make the Option Payments in order to exercise the Option, that the Company will have the necessary funds and resources to conduct its exploration plans on the Property and that the Company will use the proceeds from the private placement as anticipated.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important risks that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that the Company is unable to receive regulatory approval for the Option Agreement; that the Company may be unable or unwilling to make all Option Payments and exercise the Option; that the Company may be unable to conduct its exploration plans on the Property as anticipated, or at all; and that the Company may not use the proceeds from the private placement as anticipated.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

References

Logan, J.M., and Mihalynuk, M.G., 2013. Bonaparte gold: another 195 Ma Au-Cu porphyry deposit in southern British Columbia? In: Geological Fieldwork 2012, British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Natural Gas. British Columbia Geological Survey Paper 2013-1, 71-80.

Minfile BC

NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Bonaparte Gold Project by R. Kemp, P.Geo.

**Reduced intrusion-related gold systems (RIRGS) are characterized by widespread arrays of sheeted auriferous quartz veins that preferentially form in the brittle carapace at the top of small plutons, where they form bulk-tonnage, low-grade Au deposits characterized by a Au-Bi-Te-W metal assemblage, such as the Fort Knox and Dublin Gulch deposits. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/277131625_Reduced_Intrusion-related_Gold_Systems

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272428

SOURCE: Decade Resources Ltd.