Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it will present at the following investor conferences during the month of November:

Guggenheim Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference on Monday, November 10, 2025 at 10:00 am (EST)

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (London) on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 11:00 am (GMT)

The presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed at Investor.Incyte.com and will be available for replay for 30 days.

About Incyte

A global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to Solve On., Incyte follows the science to find solutions for patients with unmet medical needs. Through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics, Incyte has established a portfolio of first-in-class medicines for patients and a strong pipeline of products in Oncology and Inflammation Autoimmunity. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Incyte has operations in North America, Europe and Asia.

