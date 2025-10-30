

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $385 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $332 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Howmet Aerospace Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $385 million or $0.95 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.8% to $2.089 billion from $1.835 billion last year.



Howmet Aerospace Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $385 Mln. vs. $332 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $2.089 Bln vs. $1.835 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.94 - $0.96 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.090 - $2.110 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.66 - $3.68 Full year revenue guidance: $8.175 - $8.195 Bln



