Intelligent Protection Management Corp. Initiates "Heroes Program" to Salute People who Make a Difference

JERICHO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Intelligent Protection Management Corp. ("IPM," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (NASDAQ:IPM), a managed technology solutions provider focused on enterprise cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure, announced today the rollout of its "Heroes Program" effective immediately to provide a 10% discount for all IPM products and services to all existing and future customers who qualify as Military, First Responder, Healthcare, Teachers, or Veterinary business owners.

IPM provides managed cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure services to protect against online threats by ensuring that all cloud-based resources are secure, compliant, and resilient. These organizations require the highest-level cybersecurity protection and IPM is uniquely positioned to service these vitally important verticals.

Jason Katz, Chairman and CEO of IPM, said, "We are launching this program to thank all of the 'Heroes' in their respective communities, and throughout the country, for their selfless work, dedication, and compassion displayed to their fellow citizens. These unsung heroes are people who approach issues in their communities to quell disturbances, resolve problems and make their communities better places to live."

"As a thank you for helping others, new customers and additional / new lines of service for existing customers who are Military, First Responders, Healthcare, Teachers, or Veterinary business owners will be eligible for a 10% discount off list prices for all of our products and services. We appreciate all that they do."

"As it relates to the recent AWS outage," Mr. Katz concluded, "IPM's use of private data centers and private cloud meant that our customers were generally not affected by the AWS outage, which impacted many public cloud users. At IPM we don't just try harder, we protect smarter."

About IPM

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (NASDAQ:IPM) is a managed technology solutions provider focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure. IPM provides dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, data storage, managed security, backup and disaster recovery, and other related services, including consulting and implementing technology solutions for enterprise and commercial clients across the United States. IPM's other products include ManyCam. IPM has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 8 patents. For more information, please visit www.ipm.com.

