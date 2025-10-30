Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A010) (MUN: A010) (BER: A010) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement for a 30 day investor awareness campaign with ShareholdersIPR LLC and its principal, Thomas K. Shea, both arm's length parties to the Company. ShareholdersIPR, based out of the USA, in Marietta, Georgia, will provide a research report, help disseminate the report through social media and online web forums, and post comments on press releases by the Company (the "Campaign").

Subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Campaign is anticipated to commence on November 6, 2025, and will run for 30 days. The cost of the Campaign is USD $2,950. No shares or options are issuable to ShareholdersIPR LLC or its principal as part of this engagement.

The principal of ShareholdersIPR LLC is Thomas K. Shea of Marietta, Georgia. Mr. Shea's email is thomas@shareholdersipr.com and main contact number is 1- 404-314-5580. ShareholdersIPR LLC and its principal have no present interest, directly or indirectly, in Appia or its securities, and no right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Additionally, the Company wishes to announce that further to its press releases of September 2, 2025, September 23, 2025, October 1, 2025, October 2, 2025, October 6, 2025, October 8, 2025, October 14, 2025, October 16, 2025, and October 22, 2025 Ultra Rare Earth Inc. ("Ultra") is proceeding with the transactions contemplated by the binding term sheet dated August 29, 2025 (the "Binding Term Sheet") between the Company, Beko Invest Ltd. ("Beko"), Antonio Vitor Junior ("Antonio") and Ultra. On completion of the Transaction, Ultra will acquire a 50% interest in Appia Brasil Rare Earths Mineracao Ltda ("Appia Brasil"), the Brazilian company that holds the PCH Project (the "Property") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil (the "Transaction").

The parties anticipate closing the Transaction on October 31, 2025. As part of the Transaction, Ultra will invest US $2 Million into an Appia unit private placement comprising 5,560,000 units priced at $0.50 (Cdn) per unit (based upon a US$ to Cdn$ exchange rate of $1.39) with each unit consisting of one common share, priced at $0.50 (Cdn), and one half of a warrant, with each full warrant exercisable at $0.70 (Cdn) for 24 months. The funds will be used by Appia for general working capital. See the September 2, 2025 press release for a full list of the terms applicable to the Transaction.

The Company also wishes to announce that the expiry date of the remaining common share purchase warrants of the Company exercisable at $0.15 per share (the "Accelerated Warrants"), that were issued on June 24, 2025 and June 27, 2025 (see news releases dated June 24, 2025 and June 30, 2025), has been accelerated as a result of the fact that the Company's common shares have closed at a price of at least $0.25 for ten (10) consecutive trading days as of October 27, 2025 in respect of the warrants issued on June 24, 2025, and as of October 28, 2025 in respect of the warrants issued on June 27, 2025. The 13,172,697 Accelerated Warrants issued on June 24, 2025 will expire if unexercised by 5 PM on November 26, 2025 and the 1,706,250 Accelerated Warrants issued on June 27, 2025 will expire if unexercised by 5 PM on November 27, 2025.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 42,932.24 ha. in size and located within the state of Goiásin in Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE)

The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 177 million common shares outstanding, 213.9 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (X, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272550

SOURCE: Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.