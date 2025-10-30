

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.049 billion, or $4.75 per share. This compares with $893 million, or $3.93 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 18.0% to $4.441 billion from $3.763 billion last year.



Cheniere Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.049 Bln. vs. $893 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.75 vs. $3.93 last year. -Revenue: $4.441 Bln vs. $3.763 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News