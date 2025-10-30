Anzeige
Weltweiter Kaliboom treibt Nachfrage - ACM positioniert sich im 93,5 Mrd. USD-Markt bis 2032!!
ACCESS Newswire
30.10.2025 14:50 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crown Holdings, Inc.: Crown Holdings 2024 Sustainability Report: From Our CEO

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Originally published in Crown Holding's 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report

Sustainability is about creating a resilient organization and environment that can thrive in the face of future challenges. Over the past year, we have made significant strides in our initiatives, focusing on innovation, responsibility and community engagement.

Guided by the principles of environmental stewardship, economic viability and industry-wide progress, we have invested in technologies to reduce our carbon footprint and improve our efficiencies as well as collaborated with local communities to drive positive change.

This report highlights our latest achievements, challenges and ongoing efforts. It showcases the dedication of our employees, partners, and stakeholders who share our vision of a sustainable future. Together, we are building an organization that is prepared for the future and designed to thrive in it.

Thank you to our dedicated teams around the world for your continued support and partnership. We look forward to working together further to truly ensure this industry is "Built to Last."

Sincerely,

Timothy J. Donahue
President, CEO & Chairman of the Board

To learn more about Crown Holdings's commitment to corporate responsibility, visit our sustainability webpage.

For full details about Crown Holdings's 2024 Sustainability Report, visit here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Crown Holdings, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Crown Holdings, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/crown-holdings-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Crown Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/crown-holdings-2024-sustainability-report-from-our-ceo-1093538

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
