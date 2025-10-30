

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Industrial Bank of Korea (024110.KS), Thursday announced 9-month financial report, revealing a net income of KRW 2,259 billion compared to KRW 2,197 billion in 2024.



Pre-tax income amounted to KRW 2,991 billion compared to KRW 2,936 billion in the previous year.



Operating income totaled KRW 2,928 billion compared to KRW 2,983 billion in the prior year.



Interest income declined to KRW 5,756 billion from KRW 5,909 billion in the earlier year.



Non-interest income increased to KRW 620.8 billion from KRW 372.2 billion last year.



Industrial Bank of Korea's stock closed at KRW 19,160, down 0.73 percent on the Korea Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News