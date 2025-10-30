Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Launches Four Monochrome bizhub Models for High Performance in a Fit-anywhere Size

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), is pleased to announce the addition of four new monochrome printers to its award-winning bizhub lineup - the bizhub 4201i and 5001i single-function printers, and the bizhub 4221i and 5021i multifunctional printers with optional functions. These new models replace the bizhub 4000i, 4020i, 5000i and 5020i, and offer enhanced features, performance and paper speeds/weights to complement the company's A4 bizhub portfolio.

The new bizhub 4201i, 4221i and 5001i are targeted for small- to medium-size businesses - including home offices - that rely on dedicated printing devices for high performance. The models offer print speeds of 44 and 52 ppm respectively, with quiet operation, high-quality output and a small footprint to save space in smaller offices. The printers meet the needs of executives and other corporate personnel, such as human resources officers that need dedicated devices for confidentiality or steady use. These units also have upgraded paper throughput and flexible mobile printing support for AirPrint, Mopria, Google Chrome OS and the Konica Minolta Mobile Print app.

The bizhub 4201i offers built-in automatic duplex functionality for seamless double-sided printing to save on paper use. To minimize interruptions, it includes a standard 520-sheet paper tray, with optional trays that expand its total capacity up to 1,660 sheets. Standard barcode font support streamlines document production.

The bizhub 5001i is a single-function monochrome printer that makes a valuable addition to any workspace. It features a compact design and print speed of 52 ppm, with a maximum capacity of 1,660 sheets using expanded paper-handling options. Users can save paper with automatic duplex printing and ensure their documents are protected with strong security features, including NFC-based authentication and barcode font support. Both the 5001i and 5021i offer NFC authentication.

With the bizhub 4221i, users will benefit from a versatile A4 multifunction system that offers black and white printing and copying, black and white and color scanning options, including Scan to USB and Scan to OCR, plus a built-in duplex unit and automatic document feeder for efficient operation. It has a maximum paper capacity of 1,390 sheets. Built-in Eco mode reduces energy use and operating costs while also ensuring quiet operation. In addition, it offers robust security features and standard barcode support for enhanced privacy and productivity.

Medium and larger businesses can take advantage of the robust new bizhub 5021i for its high productivity and versatility. It has an 80-sheet document feeder, built-in automatic duplex printing for seamless and eco-savvy output, plus optional trays for a capacity up to 1,660 sheets at 52 ppm. Flexible scanning options include scan to SMB, FTP, SharePoint and OCR, streamlining task management. Equipped with enhanced 2GB of memory, this device efficiently handles larger print jobs and supports smooth performance in multi-user environments.

"These four new Konica Minolta bizhub models not only offer upgraded paper throughput and paper capacity and the addition of AirPrint mobile printing support from the models they're replacing, they also include standard barcode support to simplify production, newly streamlined user interfaces and integration with optional key print management solutions," said Jason Dizzine, Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. "We believe customers will find these new bizhub additions to our lineup of A4 monochrome devices even more productive and easier to use, as part of our consistent efforts to meet the needs of today's office workers."

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. 2025 marks Konica Minolta's 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact," and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta's bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate.

