GROUPE LDLC: Q2 2025/2026 GROWTH UPSWING TO 11.1%: 16.2% INCREASE IN BTOC BUSINESS AND RETURN TO GROWTH IN BTOB - FIRST HALF REVENUES UP 9.5% TO EUR 266.8M - RETURN TO PROFITABILITY TARGETED FOR H1 2025/2026

LIMONEST, 30 OCTOBER 2025, 5.45 PM

Olivier de la Clergerie, LDLC Group CEO, said: "The second quarter saw a marked upswing in momentum. Strategic efforts rolled out in recent years, including investments in marketing to increase brand awareness, are now bearing fruit, enabling the Group to gain market share. Combined with the cost control measures implemented in 2024/2025, these initiatives are expected to help the Group return to profitability in the first half of the current financial year."



FIRST HALF CONSOLIDATED REVENUES AND BUSINESS VOLUMES* (1 APRIL TO 30 SEPTEMBER)

€m (unaudited) 2025/2026 2024/2025 Change (%) Change (%)

At constant consolidation scope Q1 revenues 127.2 118.1 +7.6% +5.8% Q2 revenues 139.6 125.6 +11.1% +11.1% Total H1 revenues 266.8 243.7 +9.5% +8.6% Q1 business volumes 135.2 122.8 +10.1% +6.0% Q2 business volumes 149.0 132.7 +12.2% +12.2% H1 business volumes 284.2 255.5 +11.2% +9.2%

Corporate data: H1 2025/2026 revenues amounted to €237.1m

* including the LDLC franchise chain and the LDLC and Rue du Commerce marketplaces



H1 2025/2026 revenues up 9.5% to €266.8m

After a 7.6% increase in the first quarter, the Group posted a sharp 11.1% upswing in revenues in Q2. This double-digit quarterly growth confirms the Group's solid momentum since the beginning of the financial year and highlights its market share gains against the backdrop of a budding recovery.

Group business volumes including the LDLC franchise chain and the LDLC and Rue du Commerce marketplaces amounted to €284.2m, up 11.2% as reported. First half business volumes for Rue du Commerce totalled €11.2m, of which €6.1m was generated in Q2 (vs. €3.3m in Q2 2024/2025).

BTOC segment: up 14.7% in H1 2025/2026, including 16.2% growth in Q2

BtoC revenues

€m (unaudited) 2025/2026 2024/2025 Change (%) Q1 91.1 80.6 +13.0% Q2 100.9 86.8 +16.2% Total H1 revenues 192.0 167.4 +14.7% Online 121.8 101.8 +19.7% Stores 70.2 65.7 +6.9%



First half 2025/2026 BtoC revenues came to €192.0m, up 14.7% (up 13.4% at constant consolidation scope). Organic growth increased from 10.3% in Q1 to 16.2% in Q2.

The Online business maintained solid growth in the first half (up 19.0% in Q1 and 20.2% in Q2), bolstered by a ramp-up in demand driven by technological innovations and IT equipment upgrading. Consolidated since 10 July 2024, Rue du Commerce continues to grow, contributing €5.2m to the Online business in the first half (vs. €1.2m in H1 2024/2025).

Growth in store business accelerated in Q2, up 10.2% (vs. 2.9% growth in Q1). This performance reflects the robustness and effectiveness of the Group's strategy of strengthening its regional network and getting closer to its customers. The solid performance by physical stores is further illustrated by the successful late August launch of the flagship store on Place de la Madeleine in Paris, which posted sustained sales from the very first weeks after opening.



BTOB segment: return to business growth in Q2 2025/2026

BtoB revenues

€m (unaudited) 2025/2026 2024/2025 Change (%) Q1 33.2 34.6 -4.0% Q2 35.8 35.6 +0.6% Total H1 revenues 69.0 70.2 -1.7%

First half BtoB revenues totalled €69.0m, down just 1.7% compared to H1 2024/2025. The improvement in the trend observed over the last few quarters was confirmed by a return to growth in Q2.

Despite an unstable political situation in France, this recovery reflects the need for companies to keep their digital equipment up to date and leverage the appeal of technical innovations.

Other businesses: slight dip in H1 2025/2026

Revenues from other businesses

€m (unaudited) 2025/2026 2024/2025 Change (%) Q1 2.9 2.9 -1.7% Q2 2.9 3.1 -8.1% Total H1 revenues 5.8 6.1 -5.0% o/w L'Armoire de Bébé 4.1 4.2 -1.4%

Revenues from other businesses fell 5.0%, totalling €5.8m in the first half, including €4.1m generated by childcare brand L'Armoire de Bébé (down 1.4%).

OUTLOOK

The second quarter confirmed the positive trajectory initiated at the beginning of the financial year, with a ramp-up in growth for the BtoC segment and a return to growth for the BtoB business.

This improvement, which outperformed market indicators, represents the first tangible results stemming from the Group's communication and marketing strategy implemented in recent years. Future business will be further strengthened by the renewed buoyancy seen in the equipment market.

Backed by a sound financial position, an optimised cost structure and targeted measures aimed at increasing its attractiveness, especially to the general public, the LDLC Group boasts powerful growth drivers that should enable it to continue to increase its market share amid a recovery in demand.

The Group also expects to return to profitability during the first half of 2025/2026.



Next release:

11 December 2025 after market close, H1 2025/2026 results

GROUP OVERVIEW

The LDLC Group was one of the first to venture into online sales in 1997. As a specialist multi-brand retailer and a major online IT and high-tech equipment retailer, the LDLC Group targets individual customers (BtoC) as well as business customers (BtoB). It operates via 15 retail brands, has 8 e-commerce websites and has approximately 1,100 employees.

Winner of a number of customer service awards and widely recognised for the efficiency of its integrated logistics platforms, the Group is also developing an extensive chain of brand stores and franchises.

Find all the information you need at www.groupe-ldlc.com

------------------------

