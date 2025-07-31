GROUPE LDLC: Q1 2025/2026 REVENUES

LIMONEST, 31 July 2025, 5.45 PM

CONSOLIDATED REVENUES UP 7.6% TO €127.2M

RECOVERY IN DEMAND IN THE BTOC SEGMENT

IMPROVED TREND IN THE BTOB SEGMENT

Olivier de la Clergerie, LDLC Group CEO, said: "The first quarter saw significant growth in the BtoC segment, up 13%, and an improved trend in the BtoB segment. Despite continued uncertainty amid a complex economic environment, these positive developments reflect renewed market momentum, driven by innovations and new product launches, and the LDLC Group's ability to return to sustained growth.

Against this backdrop, the Group's efforts to increase brand awareness, the opening of the Place de la Madeleine store scheduled for the end of August 2025 and the gradual development of the Rue du Commerce marketplace constitute powerful levers for capturing the recovery in demand should it continue.

The LDLC Group's stronger positioning in the consumer segment, the work carried out on costs and its solid financial standing place it in an excellent position to benefit from a sustained recovery in demand and return to profitability in line with its standards."



Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES (1 APRIL TO 30 JUNE)

€m (unaudited) 2025/2026 2024/2025 Change (%) Q1 revenues 127.2 118.1 +7.6%

Corporate data: Q1 2025/2026 revenues amounted to €111.8m



Q1 2025/2026 revenues: €127.2m

Q1 2025/2026 revenues amounted to €127.2m, up 7.6% versus Q1 2024/2025 and up 5.8% at constant consolidation scope (excluding the impact of Rue du Commerce, consolidated since 10 July 2024).

The BtoC business posted first-quarter revenues of €91.1m, up 13.0% versus Q1 2024/2025, now accounting for 72% of the Group's total revenues. Store revenues returned to growth, up 2.9% in the first quarter of 2025/2026, demonstrating the effectiveness of the Group's strategy of strengthening its regional network and getting closer to its customers. Online revenues rose sharply by 19.0%, bolstered by a strong ramp-up in demand driven by technological innovations and the upgrading of IT equipment. The Online business also benefited from the contribution of Rue du Commerce, consolidated since 10 July 2024, which amounted to €2.1m in Q1 2025/2026.

Group business volumes including the LDLC franchise chain and the LDLC and Rue du Commerce marketplaces amounted to €135.2m, up 10.1% as reported and up 6.0% at constant consolidation scope. This includes a €5.1m contribution from Rue du Commerce.

The BtoB business posted revenues of €33.2m for the first quarter of 2025/2026, down 4.0% from €34.6m in the same period in 2024/2025, which also marked an improvement in the trend (reminder: BtoB was down 13.5% in Q4 2024/2025 and down 13% for the full 2024/2025 financial year). Although the slowdown is significantly less pronounced than in previous quarters, companies remain cautious in their investments.

Revenues from other businesses fell 1.7% to €2.9m. Childcare brand L'Armoire de Bébé posted revenues of €1.9m, down 1.1%.

OUTLOOK

The first quarter of the current financial year shows a promising trend, with a clear increase in activity in the BtoC segment and an improvement in the performance of the BtoB segment and other businesses. These developments reflect positive momentum. The Group's strategic choices, focused on continuously improving the services offered (warranties, fast delivery, proximity, etc.) appear to be bearing fruit.

Backed by a solid financial situation, an optimised cost structure and development initiatives aimed at strengthening its position, particularly in the consumer market, the LDLC Group has all the levers it needs to benefit from a more marked recovery in demand and gradually return to profitability levels in line with its historical standards.

The measures implemented and the market outlook, which appears more positive in light of the first quarter, should enable the Group to return to profitability during this financial year.





Next release:

30 October 2025 after market close, Q2 2025/2026 revenues



GROUP OVERVIEW

The LDLC Group was one of the first to venture into online sales in 1997. As a specialist multi-brand retailer and a major online IT and high-tech equipment retailer, the LDLC Group targets individual customers (BtoC) as well as business customers (BtoB). It operates via 15 retail brands, has 8 e-commerce websites and has approximately 1,100 employees.

Winner of a number of customer service awards and widely recognised for the efficiency of its integrated logistics platforms, the Group is also developing an extensive chain of brand stores and franchises.

Find all the information you need at www.groupe-ldlc.com

