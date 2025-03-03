GROUPE LDLC: PLAN TO ADAPT LDLC GROUP ORGANIZATION TO LEVEL OF BUSINESS ACTIVITY

LIMONEST, 3 MARCH 2025, 5.45 PM





In view of the current sluggish economic environment and pending the start of the next growth cycle, the LDLC Group is continuing to focus on organisational streamlining measures in response to the significant decline in its business and the corresponding impact on its financial position, as described in greater detail in the 30 January 2025 press release.

Against this backdrop, two draft redundancy plans (Plan de Sauvegarde de l'Emploi, PSE) approved in principle by the Groupe LDLC SA Management Board will be put through the statutory consultation and negotiation procedures with the staff representative bodies of Groupe LDLC SA and its subsidiary Olys. The plans involve the curtailment of 68 and 20 posts respectively, which could lead, barring internal redeployment, to 88 redundancies. At 31 January 2025, the Group workforce numbered 1,149 employees.

Under these circumstances, Groupe LDLC management is reaffirming its commitment to fostering open and constructive dialogue with staff representatives.

The Group will set up an individual support system for the employees concerned, including redeployment measures and personalised support.

Olivier de la Clergerie, LDLC Group CEO, said: "We are aware of the challenges these organisational measures represent for all our teams and we would like to thank all our employees for their commitment and resilience. We remain committed to supporting each employee concerned and to resolutely continuing our efforts to overcome the current challenges and emerge stronger."





Next release:

24 April 2025 after market close, full-year 2024/2025 revenues

GROUP OVERVIEW

The LDLC Group was one of the first to venture into online sales in 1997. As a specialist multi-brand retailer and a major online IT and high-tech equipment retailer, the LDLC Group targets individual customers (BtoC) as well as business customers (BtoB). It operates via 15 retail brands, has 8 e-commerce websites and has approximately 1,100 employees.

Winner of a number of customer service awards and widely recognised for the efficiency of its integrated logistics platforms, the Group is also developing an extensive chain of brand stores and franchises.

Find all the information you need at www.groupe-ldlc.com

