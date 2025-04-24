GROUPE LDLC: 2024/2025 REVENUES: EUR 534.5M

LIMONEST, 24 APRIL 2025, 5.45 PM

Q4 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF €137.9M

Q4 RETURN TO GROWTH IN BTOC SEGMENT DRIVEN BY TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS

STRONG FUNDAMENTALS WITH GROWTH POTENTIAL



Olivier de la Clergerie, LDLC Group CEO, said: "The LDLC Group posted full-year 2024/2025 revenues of €534.5m, down by 6.5% versus 2023/2024. The financial year unfolded amid a complex economic and political environment that curbed investments by businesses and demand among consumers, with both groups preferring to postpone or reduce their spending. Nevertheless, fourth quarter performance marked an improvement, driven by a new cycle of innovation.

Confident in the strength of its market fundamentals, the LDLC Group pursued its development projects in anticipation of the next growth cycle. The acquisition of Rue du Commerce and the gradual expansion of its offering, along with the upcoming opening of the new flagship store on Place de la Madeleine in Paris, should enable the Group to strengthen its brand awareness and positioning among the general public and capture new market share.

We remain committed to overcoming this challenging period and confident in our ability to take advantage of our market recovery as soon as the trend is confirmed."



FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUES (1 APRIL TO 31 MARCH)

€m 2024/2025 2023/2024 Change (%) Q1 revenues 118.1 126.9 -6.9% Q2 revenues 125.6 139.9 -10.3% Q3 revenues 152.9 164.4 -7.0% Q4 revenues 137.9 140.2 -1.6% Full-year revenues 534.5 571.5 -6.5%

Corporate data: Q4 2024/2025 revenues amounted to €124.4m and 12-month revenues came to €475.1m.



Q4 2024/2025 revenues: €137.9m

Q4 2024/2025 revenues amounted to €137.9m, down 1.6% versus Q4 2023/2024 and down 5.4% at constant consolidation scope (excluding the impact of Rue du Commerce, consolidated since 10 July 2024).

The BtoC business posted quarterly revenues of €102.3m, up 2.9% from Q4 2023/2024. Store revenues were down 2.5% to €35.8m. Online revenues increased by 6.1%, bolstered by the impact of Rue du Commerce and demand driven by technological innovations. Rue du Commerce contributed €2.8m to Q4 revenues, up 7.7% from Q3. The Group continued the gradual ramp-up of the online shopping precinct with the launch of a "Culture" segment in November 2024.

Group business volumes including the LDLC franchise chain and the LDLC and Rue du Commerce marketplaces amounted to €145.4m, down 0.5% as reported and down 4.1% at constant consolidation scope. This includes a €5.3m contribution from Rue du Commerce, down from the previous quarter due to the usual seasonal business trends.

The BtoB business posted revenues of €32.7m, down 13.5% from €37.8m in Q4 2023/2024. Business continues to be heavily impacted by the prevailing macroeconomic and geopolitical situation, prompting businesses to exercise caution and postpone their investments.

Revenues from other businesses fell 4.1% to €2.8m. Childcare brand L'Armoire de Bébé posted revenues of €1.8m, down 11.2%.



FY 2024/2025 revenues: €534.5m

Full-year 2024/2025 consolidated revenues fell 6.5% to €534.5m. At constant consolidation scope, revenues were down 7.6%.

Amid an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment, BtoC revenues amounted to €378.3m, down 3.6% versus FY 2023/2024. Rue du Commerce contributed €6.6m to full-year revenues. Store revenues came to €142.6m, up 0.9%.

Group business volumes amounted to €565.9m (including a €16.9m contribution from Rue du Commerce), down 4.8% as reported and down 7.6% at constant consolidation scope.

BtoB revenues fell 13.0% to €144.3m.

Other businesses posted total revenues of €11.9m, down 10.4% from €13.3m the previous year. L'Armoire de Bébé posted revenues of €8.0m, down 9.4%.





OUTLOOK

In a complex and demanding environment, backed by its strong financial base, the Group is pursuing the actions already initiated while actively preparing for the next growth cycle, which could be driven in particular by technological innovations. The development of Rue du Commerce as a leading generalist marketplace in France and the upcoming opening of a new store on Place de la Madeleine in Paris are both major strategic levers. These initiatives will help strengthen the Group's visibility and reputation, while consolidating its positioning among the general public.





Next release:

12 June 2025 after market close, 2024/2025 full-year earnings

GROUP OVERVIEW

The LDLC Group was one of the first to venture into online sales in 1997. As a specialist multi-brand retailer and a major online IT and high-tech equipment retailer, the LDLC Group targets individual customers (BtoC) as well as business customers (BtoB). It operates via 15 retail brands, has 8 e-commerce websites and has approximately 1,100 employees.

Winner of a number of customer service awards and widely recognised for the efficiency of its integrated logistics platforms, the Group is also developing an extensive chain of brand stores and franchises.

Find all the information you need at www.groupe-ldlc.com

