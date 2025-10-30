

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank AG (CBK.DE), Thursday announced that the European Central Bank or ECB has determined the bank-specific capital requirements for the company in 2026.



The company added that the additional own funds requirement for Pillar 2 has been reduced by 10 basis points to 2.15 percent of total capital. Of this, at least 1.21 percent must be covered with Common Equity Tier 1 capital.



Additionally, the requirement to maintain additional own funds for the leverage ratio remains unchanged at 0.1 percent.



'The reduction in our capital requirements reflects the confidence of the supervisory authorities in our business model and growth path,' said Bettina Orlopp, CEO of Commerzbank.



The company aims for a CET1 ratio of 13.5 percent as part of its strategic plans until 2028.



Commerzbank's stock closed at 31.26 euros, up 0.48 percent on the XETRA.



