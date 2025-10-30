

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Thursday announced it will implement a corporate reorganization and several personnel reassignments, effective December 1, 2025, in line with the upcoming absorption-type merger of Japan Tobacco Inc.'s pharmaceutical business.



As part of the reorganization, Shionogi will establish the Central Pharmaceutical Research Institute and the Development Business Division under its R&D Supervisory Unit. The Venture Alliance Management Office, under the same uni,t will also be renamed the Alliance Management Office.



In connection with the changes, Makoto Kakutani has been appointed Senior Vice President of the Central Pharmaceutical Research Institute, while Takayuki Yamaguchi will serve as Senior Vice President of the Development Business Division.



