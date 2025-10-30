Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Expands Academic and Sports Recruiting Capabilities with Addition of Garrick Respress in Atlanta

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced the addition of Garrick Respress as a Partner in the firm's Academic, Not-for-Profit, Social Enterprise, and Culture Practice. Garrick's appointment further strengthens Caldwell's deep expertise in the education, sports, and entertainment sectors across North America, particularly in higher education and collegiate athletics.

Caldwell welcomes Garrick Respress as Partner in the Academic, Not-for-Profit, Social Enterprise & Culture Practice, bringing deep expertise in higher education and collegiate athletics.

Respress brings more than two decades of leadership consulting and executive search experience across higher education, secondary schools, and the global sports, media, and entertainment industries. He has partnered with boards, presidents, and senior leadership teams to identify and recruit transformational executives who drive institutional growth and cultural alignment.

"Garrick's extensive experience at the intersection of higher education, sports, and media brings a unique and valuable perspective to our clients," said Heather Ring, managing partner of Caldwell's Academic, Not-for-Profit, Social Enterprise, and Culture Practice. "He exemplifies the thoughtful, consultative approach and deep client partnership that are hallmarks of Caldwell's work."

Prior to joining Caldwell, Respress led Tatum by Randstad's Higher Education and Schools Practice as well as its Sports, Media & Entertainment Practice, where he oversaw high-profile searches for athletic directors, head coaches, and senior executives across collegiate and professional sports programs in addition to presidents, provosts, deans, and senior functional leaders. His experience also includes extensive advisory work with Fortune 500 companies, global universities, and nonprofit institutions, applying analytic and AI-driven search methodologies to deliver exceptional leadership outcomes.

Respress holds a BBA in finance from Georgia State University's J. Mack Robinson College of Business and is based in Atlanta.

"We're thrilled to welcome Garrick to the Caldwell team," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "He represents the kind of forward-thinking leadership that defines Caldwell. His ability to connect insight, innovation, and integrity in his client relationships will make him an outstanding addition to our partner team and a strong contributor to our continued growth."

??About Caldwell

Caldwell is a leading retained executive search firm connecting clients with transformational talent. Together with IQTalent, we are a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through the two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent- the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Lomot

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Caldwell

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 516 830 3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caldwell-expands-academic-and-sports-recruiting-capabilities-wit-1093900