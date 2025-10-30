CEO of eXoZymes on 'AI in Life Sciences' panel at the Beryl Elites' Investment Conference

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Today, eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ) ("eXoZymes") - a pioneer of AI-engineered enzymes that can transform sustainable feedstock into nutraceuticals, medicines, and other essential chemicals - announced that CEO, Michael Heltzen, will be on the 'AI's Billion-dollar Bet on Life Sciences: From Drug Discovery to Patient Impact' panel at Beryl Elites' 7th Annual Investment Conference on November 4, 2025, in New York City.

eXoZymes has developed a next gen biomanufacturing platform capable of producing highly valuable natural products. As a historic first, this cell-free platform offers the bioengineering tools and design-control to run nature's own natural enzyme pathways without living cells. AI is used to genetically optimize the cell-free enzymes - called exozymes - to thrive in a bioreactor outside the cell.

CEO of eXoZymes, Michael Heltzen, states, "If you consider directed evolution - which landed Dr. Francis H. Arnold the Nobel Prize in chemistry in 2018 - as the first generation, and rational protein design as the second generation, we have introduced the third generation of enzyme engineering: Artificial Evolution - reducing millions of years of evolution in to a few days development, using AI and cell-free lab technologies. By doing this, we're unlocking a large new white space of natural product molecules that are currently inaccessible on a commercial scale - like our initial flagship product, NCT, a molecule that boosts metabolism by burning fat. Additionally, I also believe our next gen biomanufacturing platform has the potential to introduce not just new drugs but offers valuable opportunities of taking existing drugs and making better versions of them."

Heltzen, adds: "Having worked in companies using machine learning and other forms of AI for over 20 years, I'm very excited to participate on the panel at Beryl Elites this coming Tuesday!"

Panel description

AI is moving beyond hype to deliver real-world breakthroughs in drug discovery and development. How Machine Learning is reshaping biopharma's future. Showcasing case studies of AI-driven drugs and biomarkers, and confronting challenges like data bias, regulation, and scaling. Investors will gain actionable insights into the evolving AI-biotech landscape and where capital is flowing.

Panel moderator

Wade Schulz, MD, PhD, Associate Professor, Yale University School of Medicine - Department of Pharmacology

Panel speakers

Joy Wang, VP of Business Development & Strategy, Dendreon

Sanjiv Koshal, Senior Director of Marketing Sciences, Gilead Sciences

Sandy Balkin, SVP Strategy & Analytics, Royalty Pharma

Frank Li, Founder & CEO, Stately Bio

Michael Heltzen, CEO, eXoZymes

On Tuesday, November 4, from 10:50 to 11:40 AM EST, eXoZymes CEO, Michael Heltzen, will be on the AI's Billion-dollar Bet on Life Sciences: From Drug Discovery to Patient Impact panel at the Beryl Elites Investment Conference - a curated Alternative Investments & Innovation Thought Leadership Conference.

About eXoZymes

Founded in 2019, the company has developed a biomanufacturing platform that - as a historic first - offers the tools and insights to design, engineer, control and optimize nature's own natural processes to produce chemical compounds, enabling the company's partners to upgrade traditional petro-chemical production methods with a new commercially scalable, sustainable, and eco-friendly alternative: exozymes.

Exozymes are advanced enzymes enhanced through AI and bioengineering to thrive in a bioreactor without using living cells. Exozymes can replace toxic petrochemical processes and inefficient biochemical extraction with sustainable and scalable biosolutions that transform biomass into essential chemicals, medicines, and biofuels.

By freeing enzyme-driven chemical reactions from the limitations imposed by cells, exozyme biosolutions eliminate the scaling bottleneck that has hampered commercial success in the synthetic biology (SynBio) space, making exozymes the next generation of biomanufacturing.

While the company, eXoZymes Inc., has introduced "exozymes" as a scientific concept, they are not trademarking the concept, as they view it as a new nomenclature for wide adoption for this next generation of biomanufacturing that eXoZymes aims to pioneer and be the market leader of.

Learn more on exozymes.com

