

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $21.187 billion, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $15.328 billion, or $1.43 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.4% to $180.169 billion from $158.877 billion last year.



Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $21.187 Bln. vs. $15.328 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.95 vs. $1.43 last year. -Revenue: $180.169 Bln vs. $158.877 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $206 - $213 Bln



