

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $859 million, or $2.22 per share. This compares with $834 million, or $2.16 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Stryker Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.233 billion or $3.19 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.13 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to $6.057 billion from $5.494 billion last year.



Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $859 Mln. vs. $834 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.22 vs. $2.16 last year. -Revenue: $6.057 Bln vs. $5.494 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.50 to $13.60



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News