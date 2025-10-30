

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $210.5 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $190.5 million, or $1.32 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $1.265 billion from $1.147 billion last year.



GoDaddy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.255 - $1.275 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $4.930 - $4.950 Bln



