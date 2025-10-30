

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) reported a profit for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $20.84 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $39.11 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Silicon Motion Technology Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $31.01 million or $1.00 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.9% to $242.0 million from $212.4 million last year.



Silicon Motion Technology Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $20.84 Mln. vs. $39.11 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.16 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $242.0 Mln vs. $212.4 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $254 to $266 Mln



