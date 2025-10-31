Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) ("Emperor") wishes to clarify certain information disclosed in its news release dated October 30, 2025.

In that release, Emperor inadvertently referenced the historical average grade of 5.42 g/t Au, which corresponds to the historical underground resource estimate of 727,000 ounces of gold at the Duquesne West Gold Project in the Tier 1 jurisdiction of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

The correct figures should reference the updated combined open-pit and underground Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 1,460,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 1.69 g/t Au, as reported on July 9, 2025.

Additionally, the previously stated 104% increase in the resource from the historical estimate to the updated estimate should have read as an increase of over 100%.

Emperor apologizes for any confusion this may have caused and appreciates the understanding of its shareholders and stakeholders.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is a high-grade gold exploration and development junior mining company focused on Quebec's Southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, leveraging AI-driven exploration techniques. Emperor is dedicated to unlocking the substantial resource potential of the Duquesne West Gold Project and the Lac Pelletier Project (currently under purchase agreement) both situated in this prolific mining district.

Emperor is led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals who have a strong record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production, attracting capital and overcoming adversity to deliver exceptional shareholder value. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under Emperor's profile.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to Emperor and there is no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates," "believes," "targets," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "may," "will," "could" or "would."

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While Emperor considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. Emperor does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

