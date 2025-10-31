

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (DSKYF) announced a profit for first half that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY163.217 billion, or JPY70.52 per share. This compares with JPY192.586 billion, or JPY76.79 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to JPY975.353 billion from JPY882.727 billion last year.



Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY163.217 Bln. vs. JPY192.586 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY70.52 vs. JPY76.79 last year. -Revenue: JPY975.353 Bln vs. JPY882.727 Bln last year.



