

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equinix Inc. (EQIX) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $374 million, or $3.81 per share. This compares with $297 million, or $3.10 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $2.316 billion from $2.201 billion last year.



Equinix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



