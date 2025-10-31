Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 31.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Weltweiter Kaliboom treibt Nachfrage - ACM positioniert sich im 93,5 Mrd. USD-Markt bis 2032!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DJQK | ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 | Ticker-Symbol: 1T1
Tradegate
30.10.25 | 17:49
36,700 Euro
+1,63 % +0,590
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TECHNIPFMC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECHNIPFMC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,89536,14507:36
35,99036,24007:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.10.2025 07:10 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VALLOUREC WINS A MAJOR DEEP WATER INTEGRATED CONTRACT WITH TECHNIPFMC IN BRAZIL

VALLOUREC WINS A MAJOR DEEP WATER INTEGRATED CONTRACT WITH TECHNIPFMC IN BRAZIL

Meudon (France), October 31, 2025 - Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, announces that it has secured a contract with TechnipFMC to supply line pipes for the Orca project (formerly known as Gato do Mato), a major deepwater development located in the Santos Basin (Brazil), operated by Shell Brasil. This integrated contract covers more than 20,000 tons of subsea seamless premium carbon-steel line pipes, intended for risers and flowlines, as well as anti-corrosive and thermal insulated coating services.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Vallourec Group, commented: "The Orca project is a perfect illustration of Vallourec's ability to address the most complex technical challenges of offshore environments. This contract, which includes thermal insulation, is a first since the acquisition of Thermotite do Brasil, demonstrating the value of an integrated offering for our local customers. With full local production and a sustained investment strategy in recent years, it strengthens our presence in Brazil, a strategic market for our activities, and reflects our partners' trust in our industrial expertise."

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.
In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:


Investor relations:

Connor Lynagh
Tel: +1 (713) 409-7842
connor.lynagh@vallourec.com

Individual shareholders:
Toll Free number

Press relations: Taddeo

Romain Grière
Tel: +33

Nicolas Escoulan
Tel: +33





Attachment

  • PR_ORCA (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/66a2e927-543d-4fe0-bf47-828f18abe852)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.