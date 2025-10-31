

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (MTLHF, 4188.T) on Friday reported a surge in net profit for the first half, helped by a gain from discontinued operations. However, the company registered a decline in sales revenue hurt by weak global economic trends and the spread of the impact of the U.S. trade policy.



For the six-month period to September 30, the Group posted a net income of JPY 110.132 billion, higher than JPY 40.921 billion in the same period last year. Earnings per share moved up to JPY 79.63 from last year's JPY 28.74 per share.



Earnings from continuing operations were JPY 47.635 billion as against last year's JPY 53.648 billion. Income from discontinued operations surged to JPY 94.891 billion from JPY 17.510 billion a year ago.



Operating income slipped to JPY 86.489 billion from the prior year's JPY 107.631 billion. Sales revenue was JPY 1.799 trillion, down from JPY 2.009 trillion a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the Group has revised down its guidance, citing losses under special items, which are expected to be recorded in the second half in tandem with structural reforms.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the company now expects a net profit per basic share of JPY 91.21, less than the prior guidance of JPY 101.88 per basic share.



The firm now expects sales revenue of JPY 3.672 trillion, compared with the earlier expectation of JPY 3.740 trillion.



For the full year, the company still expects to pay a total dividend of JPY 32 per share, unchanged from last year's JPY 32 per share.



