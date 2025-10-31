

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LIXIL (JSGRY.PK) reported first half profit before tax from continuing operations of 4.5 billion yen, compared to 4.1 billion yen, last year. Profit per share from continuing operations was 11.67 yen compared to a loss of 13.75 yen. Core earnings from continuing operations was 16.86 billion yen, up 60.4%. Revenue was 735.94 billion yen, compared to 739.77 billion yen.



For the fiscal year ending March, 2026, from continuing operations, the company projects: pretax profit of 21.0 billion yen, core earnings of 35.0 billion yen, and revenue of 1.54 trillion yen.



