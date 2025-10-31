

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.(SMTOY, 5802.T), a Japanese maker of electric wire and optical fiber cables, on Friday reported a rise in net profit and sales for the first half.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company posted a net income of JPY 97.938 billion, higher than JPY 75.755 billion in the same period last year. Earnings per basic share moved up to JPY 125.57 from last year's JPY 97.14 per basic share.



Operating income stood at JPY 153.021 billion as against the prior year's JPY 119.315 billion. Sales improved to JPY 2.373 trillion, up from JPY 2.247 trillion a year ago. Looking ahead, for the full year, Sumitomo Electric has revised up its guidance.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the company now expects a net profit of JPY 230 billion, or JPY 294.90 per basic share, higher than the prior guidance of JPY 205 billion, or 262.85 per basic share.



Sumitomo Electric now expects annual sales of JPY 4.750 trillion, compared with the earlier expectation of JPY 4.600 trillion.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2025, the company had posted a net profit of JPY 193.771 billion, or JPY 248.47 per basic share, on sales of JPY 4.679 trillion.



For the full year, Sumitomo Electric now expects to pay a total dividend of JPY 118 per share, higher than the earlier outlook of JPY 100 per share and last year's JPY 97 per share.



