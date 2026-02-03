

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (SMTOY) released a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY177.214 billion, or JPY227.22 per share. This compares with JPY113.684 billion, or JPY145.77 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to JPY3.686 trillion from JPY3.441 trillion last year.



Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 410.30 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 4.900 T



